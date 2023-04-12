Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -4.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.65 and a high of $123.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $78.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.49%.

Currently trading at $80.72, the stock is 6.82% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -6.56% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -32.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $12.38B and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.25% and -34.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.11M, and float is at 154.56M with Short Float at 7.15%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 192 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 119 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEIGHTON F THOMSON,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 319 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $78.42 per share for a total of $25016.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79186.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $77.38 per share for $25071.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78867.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 323 shares at an average price of $77.60 for $25065.0. The insider now directly holds 78,543 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading 16.25% up over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -29.75% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 20.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.