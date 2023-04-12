Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) – The 81.0% Upside Potential Remains

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is -53.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 73.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -16.35% and -46.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -61.68% off its SMA200. ALTO registered -79.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.06.

The stock witnessed a -30.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.54%, and is -14.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $103.58M and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.76% and -81.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.30% this year.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.33M, and float is at 70.47M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATHAN GILBERT E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $17100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.81 per share for $18100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the ALTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Graham Auste M (Gen. Counsel, VP & Secy) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $1.85 for $4995.0. The insider now directly holds 65,935 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO).