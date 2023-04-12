AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is -1.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.17 and a high of $148.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $136.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $158.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $177.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 8.65% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.02, the stock is -1.27% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. AME registered 3.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.85%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $31.65B and $6.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.35 and Fwd P/E is 21.30. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.06% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMETEK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.75M, and float is at 228.54M with Short Float at 0.88%.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conti Anthony James,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Conti Anthony James sold 3,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $139.57 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26078.0 shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that AMATO THOMAS A (Director) sold a total of 780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $137.54 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8780.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Kohlhagen Steven W (Director) disposed off 5,440 shares at an average price of $144.55 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 35,674 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -11.94% down over the past 12 months and Amphenol Corporation (APH) that is 5.72% higher over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is 11.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.