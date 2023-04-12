Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 30.44% Upside

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is -12.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.02 and a high of $98.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $80.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $99.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.44% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.45% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.39, the stock is 4.38% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -4.25% off its SMA200. ADM registered -13.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a 6.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $44.85B and $101.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.24% and -17.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 553.00M, and float is at 542.29M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINDLAY D CAMERON,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $93.52 per share for a total of $2.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 26,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $92.64 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) disposed off 26,198 shares at an average price of $96.62 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -32.14% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is 10.11% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is -18.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.