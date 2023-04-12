Are we looking at the next big move in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -2.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $20.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 0.78% and -4.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -15.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $498.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 221.69. Profit margin for the company is -46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.11% and -27.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.57M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flower Johanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Flower Johanna sold 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $68855.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18189.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Taylor Jennifer H (Director) sold a total of 4,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $14.65 per share for $65705.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17816.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, NELSON ZACHARY (Director) disposed off 8,433 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 16,230 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).