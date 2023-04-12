AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -7.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.48, the stock is -20.14% and -24.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -34.22% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -56.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.62.

The stock witnessed a -25.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.28%, and is -7.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $532.45M and $13.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.20% and -68.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.80%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.87M, and float is at 44.33M with Short Float at 32.81%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cisneros Adriana,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39764.0 shares.