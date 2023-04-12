Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 64.59% Upside

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) is 26.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.86 and a high of $300.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $158.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.96% off its average median price target of $187.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.59% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.59% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.88, the stock is 3.22% and -1.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -11.58% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -44.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$290.42.

The stock witnessed a 4.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.08%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $41.34B and $3.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 78.84. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.06% and -45.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.87M, and float is at 143.44M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 1861 insider transactions have happened at Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1,849 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael,the company’sCo-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $156.31 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $156.31 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Cannon-Brookes Michael (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $155.50 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 493,270 shares of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 19.61% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -44.44% lower over the same period.