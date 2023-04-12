Bank OZK (OZK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.03% Change This Year

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -16.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.48 and a high of $49.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.89% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.64, the stock is -3.80% and -18.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -18.67% off its SMA200. OZK registered -16.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.61%.

The stock witnessed a -8.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.53%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2646 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.86% and -32.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank OZK (OZK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank OZK is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.71M, and float is at 120.89M with Short Float at 7.30%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.