BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) down -56.36% since start of the year

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) is -56.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $12.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 36.69% and 15.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -39.95% off its SMA200. BCAB registered -26.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.26%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.37%, and is 27.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 10.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 79.10% and -70.37% from its 52-week high.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.45M, and float is at 29.25M with Short Float at 11.18%.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHORT JAY M PHD,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SHORT JAY M PHD bought 40,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

BioAtla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Vasquez Christianbought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $2.40 per share for $47970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the BCAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, MCBRINN SYLVIA (Director) acquired 3,700 shares at an average price of $8.33 for $30813.0. The insider now directly holds 9,125 shares of BioAtla Inc. (BCAB).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.60% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.24% lower over the same period.