Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -11.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $39.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.55, the stock is -4.70% and -16.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -26.05% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -30.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$202.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.53%, and is -6.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $903.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.81. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.28% and -52.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.40% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.59M, and float is at 128.75M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III GP Man,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $260.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $22.17 per share for $260.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, BTOA – NQ L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 11,750,000 shares at an average price of $22.17 for $260.53 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).