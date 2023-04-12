Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.91 and a high of $65.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.4% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 14.37% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.82, the stock is 11.88% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. CPE registered -39.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.52.

The stock witnessed a 0.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.45%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.88 and Fwd P/E is 3.07. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.36% and -43.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.61M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 12.44%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkenberry Barbara J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $39.18 per share for a total of $9795.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12288.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Kimmeridge Energy Management C (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $56.65 per share for $368.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.2 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $12.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 9.67% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 1.72% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 17.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.