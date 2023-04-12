Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CISO Stock Is Going Next

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) is -89.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CISO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -16.20% and -62.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -89.28% off its SMA200. CISO registered -96.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.81.

The stock witnessed a -42.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.43%, and is -19.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 20.25% over the month.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $42.12M and $37.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.64% and -97.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-120.10%).

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -975.50% this year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.30M, and float is at 57.73M with Short Float at 2.85%.