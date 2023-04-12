Check out this: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -1.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $11.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is 3.82% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. AM registered -2.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 586 employees, a market worth around $5.09B and $920.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.63 and Fwd P/E is 11.82. Profit margin for the company is 35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.83% and -8.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.50M, and float is at 321.50M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEYTE DAVID H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KEYTE DAVID H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79373.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 242,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $10.49 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 299,019 shares at an average price of $10.23 for $3.06 million. The insider now directly holds 95,501 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 1.72% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is -7.16% lower over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 13.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.