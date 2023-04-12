Check out this: Burford Capital Limited (BUR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is 53.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $12.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BUR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $16.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.38% higher than the price target low of $15.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is 46.11% and 48.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 41.84% off its SMA200. BUR registered 33.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$431.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.82.

The stock witnessed a 58.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.84%, and is 13.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $174.42M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 416.67. Distance from 52-week low is 105.25% and -2.87% from its 52-week high.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burford Capital Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.96M, and float is at 195.93M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Burford Capital Limited (BUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times.