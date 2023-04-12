Check out this: Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) is 32.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.75, the stock is 3.84% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 27.62% off its SMA200. KD registered 21.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$90.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.06%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $17.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.00% and -14.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.10%).

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.00M, and float is at 202.91M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keinan Elly,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Keinan Elly bought 23,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $9.19 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Schroeter Martin J (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 109,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $9.68 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the KD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Wyshner David B (CFO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.13 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 476,406 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD).