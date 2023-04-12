Check out this: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -20.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $1.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is -2.85% and -9.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -78.38% off its SMA200. PGY registered -89.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.95.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.00%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.65% and -97.13% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.07M, and float is at 451.76M with Short Float at 0.97%.