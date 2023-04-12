Crane NXT Co. (CXT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 30.42% Change This Year

Crane NXT Co. (NYSE: CXT) is 30.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.53 and a high of $45.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXT stock was last observed hovering at around $44.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.34% higher than the price target low of $48.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.50, the stock is 15.47% and 12.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 27.26% off its SMA200. CXT registered 28.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.08%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.77%, and is 14.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Crane NXT Co. (CXT) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.51 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.49% and 0.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Crane NXT Co. (CXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crane NXT Co. (CXT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 165.10% this year.

Crane NXT Co. (CXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.10M, and float is at 47.85M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Crane NXT Co. (CXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is trading 14.95% up over the past 12 months and NCR Corporation (NCR) that is -39.59% lower over the same period. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is -2.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.