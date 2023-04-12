Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CCI Stock Is Going Next

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is -0.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.26 and a high of $198.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $134.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.36% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.51, the stock is 2.77% and -0.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -9.23% off its SMA200. CCI registered -30.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.01.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $58.03B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.86 and Fwd P/E is 37.75. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.93% and -32.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Crown Castle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.00M, and float is at 430.78M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephens Kevin A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12703.0 shares.

Crown Castle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Thornton Matthew III (Director) bought a total of 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $123.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5761.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Stephens Kevin A (Director) acquired 699 shares at an average price of $173.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -25.10% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 9.59% higher over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 12.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.