DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is 28.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.48 and a high of $49.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.4% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -13.25% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.77, the stock is 7.32% and 8.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 20.33% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -15.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.44.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $8.71B and $3.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.24. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.97% and -17.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.20% this year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.20M, and float is at 213.66M with Short Float at 5.47%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Staehler Cord Friedrich,the company’sSVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Staehler Cord Friedrich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $39.33 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97693.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that LUCIER GREGORY T (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $31.45 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, BRANDT ERIC (Director) disposed off 6,900 shares at an average price of $39.71 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 35,155 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -19.70% down over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 1.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.