DLocal Limited (DLO) on Track to Reach $15.00 in a Year

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -8.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.03% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -18.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is -6.03% and -8.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -29.25% off its SMA200. DLO registered -51.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.26%, and is -17.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 726 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $418.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.30 and Fwd P/E is 16.59. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.75% and -57.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.13M, and float is at 146.84M with Short Float at 6.26%.