Dollar General Corporation (DG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.29% Upside

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -11.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.25 and a high of $262.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $216.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.29% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -16.91% lower than the price target low of $187.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.62, the stock is 3.76% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -8.58% off its SMA200. DG registered -9.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.75.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.31%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $47.81B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.30% and -16.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.29M, and float is at 217.95M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGuire Timothy I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McGuire Timothy I bought 3,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $202.00 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11104.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that BRYANT WARREN F (Director) sold a total of 1,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $243.93 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38269.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Wenkoff Carman R (EVP & Chief Information Ofc) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $240.49 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 22,980 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -36.67% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -4.13% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -17.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.