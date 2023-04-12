Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.22% Change This Year

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 8.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.76 and a high of $177.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $152.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.5% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -40.43% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.07, the stock is 7.49% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -3.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.13.

The stock witnessed a 9.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 65025 employees, a market worth around $33.79B and $28.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.25 and Fwd P/E is 19.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.69% and -13.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.10M, and float is at 218.28M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Jeffrey A.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Jeffrey A. bought 1,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $139.06 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15006.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that DREILING RICHARD W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $142.00 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7118.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -36.67% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -4.13% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -17.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.