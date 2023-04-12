Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is 30.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.20 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECVT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is 10.21% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 6.13% at the moment leaves the stock 19.34% off its SMA200. ECVT registered 2.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.15.

The stock witnessed a 10.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.06%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $820.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.22 and Fwd P/E is 9.16. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.46% and -0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecovyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.06M, and float is at 91.91M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CCMP Capital, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CCMP Capital, LP sold 11,490,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $9.95 per share for a total of $114.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ecovyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,490,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $9.95 per share for $114.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ECVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Vann Kyle D (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.02 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 182,320 shares of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is trading 19.64% up over the past 12 months. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is -4.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.