Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FULC Stock Is Going Next

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is -65.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $21.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -21.62% and -66.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -65.92% off its SMA200. FULC registered -89.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.39.

The stock witnessed a -44.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.49%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $157.05M and $6.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.65% and -88.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.16M, and float is at 48.86M with Short Float at 8.08%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.61 million shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Gould Robert J (Interim President & CEO) sold a total of 6,766 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 180,703 shares at an average price of $7.28 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 9,686,628 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.24% lower over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -61.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.