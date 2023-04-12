Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Is Down -65.35% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) is -65.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $51.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRRR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is -62.22% and -61.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -71.37% off its SMA200. GRRR registered -72.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.57.

The stock witnessed a -64.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.07%, and is -29.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.55% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $205.33M and $40.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -94.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.72M, and float is at 46.99M with Short Float at 0.26%.