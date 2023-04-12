Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is -10.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.01% off the consensus price target high of $3.71 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.82% higher than the price target low of $1.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 9.13% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. GTE registered -42.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.31%, and is -7.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 336 employees, a market worth around $311.79M and $711.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.37 and Fwd P/E is 2.78. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.12% and -58.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 226.00% this year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.56M, and float is at 341.15M with Short Float at 0.37%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 198 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 193 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellson Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $0.71 per share for a total of $35500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Guidry Gary (President and CEO) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $0.86 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.04 million shares of the GTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Ellson Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.87 for $43500.0. The insider now directly holds 635,109 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -22.06% down over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is -29.25% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 141.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.