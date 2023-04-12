Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -63.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.79% higher than the price target low of $0.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 8.57% and -26.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -81.05% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -94.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.27%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 12.06% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $49.37M and $13.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.25% and -94.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.10%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.28M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nant Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nant Capital, LLC bought 641,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25.67 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Nant Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 385,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $0.24 per share for $94177.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.03 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Nant Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 907,677 shares at an average price of $0.24 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,345,714 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).