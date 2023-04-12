Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:INFI Stock Is Going Next

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is -72.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.67% higher than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -12.93% and -54.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -79.97% off its SMA200. INFI registered -85.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.55.

The stock witnessed a -20.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.17%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.47% over the week and 12.82% over the month.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $12.91M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.50% and -91.18% from its 52-week high.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.36M, and float is at 88.23M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -6.87% down over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 153.09% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -9.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.