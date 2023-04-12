Is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) a good stock to buy now?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is -58.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSSE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -17.13% and -48.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -68.64% off its SMA200. CSSE registered -79.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$34.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -39.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.79%, and is 14.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.74% over the week and 13.82% over the month.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has around 1329 employees, a market worth around $49.08M and $252.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.00% and -86.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.93M, and float is at 18.39M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR bought 1,860,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $2.30 per share for a total of $4.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.15 million shares.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Weiss Lurie Christina (Director) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $2.30 per share for $40250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58007.0 shares of the CSSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Apollo Management Holdings GP, (10% Owner) disposed off 2,490,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $12.45 million. The insider now directly holds 864,933 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE).