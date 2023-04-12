Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) a good stock to buy now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is 1.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $58.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $52.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.08% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.51% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.53, the stock is 1.83% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 7.87% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -11.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.77%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 8079 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.44% and -12.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.08M, and float is at 146.89M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GARY B,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH GARY B sold 3,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $49.37 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Rothenstein David M (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $49.82 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McFeely Scott (SVP, Networking Platforms) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $49.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 104,091 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -7.34% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 17.49% higher over the same period.