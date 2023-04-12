Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) a good stock to buy now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 9.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $364.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $315.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $382.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.11% off the consensus price target high of $540.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -5.99% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $317.98, the stock is -1.61% and -5.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 7.84% off its SMA200. PH registered 14.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.22.

The stock witnessed a -6.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.73%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $40.80B and $17.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.84 and Fwd P/E is 14.85. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.99% and -12.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.31M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Thomas L,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Williams Thomas L sold 38,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $352.63 per share for a total of $13.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Czaja Mark T (VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off.) sold a total of 430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $351.70 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 507.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, BANKS LEE C (Vice Chairman and President) disposed off 16,426 shares at an average price of $337.42 for $5.54 million. The insider now directly holds 110,476 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -16.61% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is -0.26% lower over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 8.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.