Is ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) a good stock to buy now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is -26.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.54 and a high of $16.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 23.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 2.62% and -11.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -19.14% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -45.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.00.

The stock witnessed a -13.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.66%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $892.56M and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1534.00 and Fwd P/E is 3.49. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.28% and -54.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.60% this year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.17M, and float is at 96.89M with Short Float at 6.22%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $8.96 per share for a total of $13440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65778.0 shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $8.44 per share for $21100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64278.0 shares of the PUMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, GOBE PHILLIP A (Director) disposed off 65,860 shares at an average price of $11.36 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 116,251 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Halliburton Company (HAL) that is trading -10.65% down over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is -20.46% lower over the same period. Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is -11.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.