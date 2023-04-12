Is Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) a good stock to buy now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 27.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.53 and a high of $118.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $106.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.87%.

Currently trading at $104.68, the stock is 0.80% and 9.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 41.23% off its SMA200. SMCI registered 195.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.49%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has around 4607 employees, a market worth around $6.02B and $6.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.16% and -11.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 154.40% this year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.16M, and float is at 45.85M with Short Float at 10.19%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lin Judy L.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $97.52 per share for a total of $48760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946.0 shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that TUAN SHERMAN (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $87.00 per share for $87000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24696.0 shares of the SMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, LIU TALLY C (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $83.27 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 24,396 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -25.26% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -31.98% lower over the same period. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 63.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.