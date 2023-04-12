Is Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) a good stock to buy now?

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) is -27.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.44 and a high of $49.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCVX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55%.

Currently trading at $34.66, the stock is -7.82% and -15.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -4.28% at the moment leaves the stock -1.46% off its SMA200. PCVX registered 30.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.94%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.35.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.52%, and is -8.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 98.74% and -29.71% from its 52-week high.

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.70% this year.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.01M, and float is at 72.19M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukatch Heath,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $46.12 per share for a total of $14526.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3125.0 shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Lukatch Heath (Director) sold a total of 335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $43.93 per share for $14717.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3125.0 shares of the PCVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Lukatch Heath (Director) disposed off 4,335 shares at an average price of $46.13 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 3,125 shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX).

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.62% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.60% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -24.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.