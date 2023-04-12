IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 29.05% Change This Year

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is 29.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $27.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.74% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -45.42% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.63, the stock is 12.47% and 20.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 47.95% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 58.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.84%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.79.

The stock witnessed a 28.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.65%, and is 4.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 212.20% and 0.80% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.25M, and float is at 135.73M with Short Float at 7.14%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westby Keith,the company’sSVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Westby Keith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $26.70 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39652.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $23.93 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39652.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $25.05 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 46,354 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).