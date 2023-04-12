Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ZEV Stock Is Going Next

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) is -24.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -3.99% and -48.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -81.50% off its SMA200. ZEV registered -93.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.54.

The stock witnessed a -50.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.79%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $31.67M and $24.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.78. Profit margin for the company is 62.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.31% and -94.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.70%).

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.60% this year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.24M, and float is at 42.29M with Short Float at 21.07%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosella Holdings Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.57 million shares.

Lightning eMotors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 570,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $2.10 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.87 million shares of the ZEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 466,574 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 9,442,466 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV).