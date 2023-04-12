Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -46.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -13.92% and -35.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -64.39% off its SMA200. LILM registered -85.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.83%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.13.

The stock witnessed a -26.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.40%, and is -6.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.70% and -84.61% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.79M, and float is at 96.03M with Short Float at 8.31%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.