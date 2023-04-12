LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -52.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $26.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -19.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is -3.39% and -51.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -57.79% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -80.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.08.

The stock witnessed a -49.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.41%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1301 employees, a market worth around $342.39M and $514.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.89% and -82.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.87M, and float is at 70.43M with Short Float at 8.08%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOCASCIO ROBERT P,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold 3,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $13576.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Collins John DeNeen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $4.50 per share for $5265.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) disposed off 1,074 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $4833.0. The insider now directly holds 109,864 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -5.63% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -35.40% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 15.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.