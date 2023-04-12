NXE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Now

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -16.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $7.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.61% off the consensus price target high of $8.55 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 25.95% higher than the price target low of $5.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is -0.03% and -10.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -10.35% off its SMA200. NXE registered -40.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.13%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.74.

The stock witnessed a -4.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.74%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.41% and -43.45% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.57M, and float is at 397.45M with Short Float at 4.70%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

