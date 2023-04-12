Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) – The 89.0% Upside Potential Remains

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) is -45.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -12.24% and -28.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -72.33% off its SMA200. OIG registered -93.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.68.

The stock witnessed a -23.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.91%, and is -23.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 13.45% over the month.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has around 1329 employees, a market worth around $15.68M and $290.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.37% and -93.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.64M, and float is at 109.79M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.