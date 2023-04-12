Positives for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) as stock gains in recent trading

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 47.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $40.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.18% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.18% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.62, the stock is -11.09% and -11.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 34.63% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 213.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.69.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.98%, and is -9.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $822.55M and $63.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.20 and Fwd P/E is 29.04. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 341.43% and -27.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.58M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 19.10%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $28.21 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59668.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Erickson Gayn (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $40.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, SPINK KENNETH B. (VP of Finance and CFO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $35.22 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 99,880 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -21.13% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -8.20% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is 105.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.