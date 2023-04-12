Positives for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) as stock gains in recent trading

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is -21.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $28.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHB stock was last observed hovering at around $20.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.57% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.46, the stock is -1.78% and -16.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -18.64% off its SMA200. FHB registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.09%.

The stock witnessed a -11.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.15%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $663.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is 40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.96% and -28.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.36M, and float is at 126.89M with Short Float at 3.42%.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harrison Robert S,the company’sCHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $21.61 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.