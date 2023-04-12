Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) is -67.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.22% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is -24.56% and -62.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -74.63% off its SMA200. PTRA registered -81.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -54.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.31%, and is -13.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 14.25% over the month.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $282.86M and $309.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.02% and -84.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.70% this year.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.86M, and float is at 220.53M with Short Float at 6.14%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bailey Christopher L,the company’sPresident, Powered & Energy. SEC filings show that Bailey Christopher L sold 9,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $14445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Proterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Padilla Karina F (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $1.51 per share for $13925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Covington JoAnn (Chief Legal Officer, Secy) disposed off 9,112 shares at an average price of $1.51 for $13804.0. The insider now directly holds 118,013 shares of Proterra Inc. (PTRA).