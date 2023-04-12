Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) down -14.92% since start of the year

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -14.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.12% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is -5.65% and -14.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -28.76% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -1.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.39.

The stock witnessed a -7.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.77%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $39.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -53.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.50%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.78M, and float is at 149.93M with Short Float at 12.68%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibson Christopher,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibson Christopher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $6.46 per share for $86038.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Borgeson Blake (Director) disposed off 8,885 shares at an average price of $6.53 for $57992.0. The insider now directly holds 7,567,402 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.62% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.24% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -61.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.