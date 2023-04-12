Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) down -42.33% since start of the year

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is -42.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -9.31% and -30.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -53.64% off its SMA200. FRBK registered -72.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.39%.

The stock witnessed a -30.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.18%, and is -22.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $81.68M and $167.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.36 and Fwd P/E is 2.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.71% and -75.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 306.90% this year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.77M, and float is at 45.04M with Short Float at 18.63%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Duster Benjamin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Duster Benjamin bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that MADONNA HARRY (President) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $3.00 per share for $300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44900.0 shares of the FRBK stock.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) that is trading -61.14% down over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -14.40% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is 7.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.