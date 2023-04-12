Service Corporation International (SCI) – The 14.17% Upside Potential Remains

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.85 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $70.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.18% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.57% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.10, the stock is 7.71% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 7.17% off its SMA200. SCI registered 3.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is 4.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17589 employees, a market worth around $11.11B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.52 and Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.82% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.09M, and float is at 149.23M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARING SUMNER J III,the company’sSr.VP& Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that WARING SUMNER J III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $68.67 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 2,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $70.95 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 11,049 shares at an average price of $70.87 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is 16.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.