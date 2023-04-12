ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 21.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $337.00 and a high of $534.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $472.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.82% off its average median price target of $512.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.59% off the consensus price target high of $640.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.59% lower than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $469.82, the stock is 5.70% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 9.64% off its SMA200. NOW registered -11.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.43.

The stock witnessed a 13.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.11%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 20433 employees, a market worth around $93.74B and $7.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 294.19 and Fwd P/E is 41.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.41% and -12.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.64M, and float is at 200.49M with Short Float at 1.69%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 277 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 174 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bedi Christopher,the company’sChief Digital Information Ofc. SEC filings show that Bedi Christopher sold 2,613 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $447.18 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15752.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Canney Jacqueline P (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $431.85 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1887.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Caimi Lara (Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc) disposed off 2,975 shares at an average price of $431.58 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 98 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -5.63% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 15.24% higher over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 16.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.