Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) on Track to Reach $93.00 in a Year

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is 11.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.31 and a high of $83.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIG stock was last observed hovering at around $72.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.06% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.21% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.05% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.79, the stock is 2.86% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 4.21% at the moment leaves the stock 14.98% off its SMA200. SIG registered 11.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.53.

The stock witnessed a 7.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.74%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has around 29660 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $7.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.90% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.70%).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.10M, and float is at 43.85M with Short Float at 12.04%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hilson Joan M,the company’s*. SEC filings show that Hilson Joan M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $70.72 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Drosos Virginia (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $74.95 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the SIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Lovejoy Stephen E. (Chief Supply Chain Officer) disposed off 4,650 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 78,225 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Birks Group Inc. (BGI) that is trading 40.07% up over the past 12 months.