Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Is Down -5.54% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) is -5.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.51 and a high of $122.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.62% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.46, the stock is 3.38% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -10.54% off its SMA200. TNDM registered -65.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$33.39.

The stock witnessed a 12.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.90%, and is 7.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $801.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.69% and -65.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -709.60% this year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.39M, and float is at 62.97M with Short Float at 10.79%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGER DAVID B,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $41.19 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3365.0 shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that BERGER DAVID B (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $40.25 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3029.0 shares of the TNDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, BERGER DAVID B (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $40.32 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 3,029 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.62% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.24% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 18.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.