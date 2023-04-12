Terex Corporation (TEX) Is Up 1.43% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 1.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $60.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.82% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.81% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.33, the stock is -7.88% and -16.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 5.80% off its SMA200. TEX registered 29.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a -18.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.81%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.20. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.65% and -28.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Terex Corporation (TEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terex Corporation (TEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.60M, and float is at 65.25M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Terex Corporation (TEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRISON JOHN L JR,the company’sCHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 8,907 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Terex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that GARRISON JOHN L JR (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 10,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $60.02 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the TEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, GEORGE AMY (Senior V.P. Human Resources) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 91,240 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX).

Terex Corporation (TEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading -17.07% down over the past 12 months and Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is -0.67% lower over the same period. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is -30.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.